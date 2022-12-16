Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$284,593.69 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Canada Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on AC. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.