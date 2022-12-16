Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $329,600.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE ACEL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $682.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

