Insider Buying: Optima Technology Group Limited (ASX:OPA) Insider Buys A$23,700.00 in Stock

Optima Technology Group Limited (ASX:OPA – Get Rating) insider Michele Garra bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,700.00 ($16,013.51).

Optima Technology Group Stock Performance

About Optima Technology Group

Optima Technology Group Limited, a software technology company, provides automated and secure energy data management solutions focused on Net Zero reporting and bill management and procurement planning in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers collection module, a solution that eliminates manual data and creates a single collection point; extraction module, a tool for data presentation; and validation module, a solution for interrelated data.

