Insider Buying: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Acquires $97,650.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,411,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,384,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Alan Yu purchased 4,500 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Alan Yu purchased 1,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $15,356.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu purchased 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $235,704.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu purchased 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu acquired 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.