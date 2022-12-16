Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $26,350.36 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $412.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.