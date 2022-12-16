Insider Buying: FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Insider Purchases $20,235.00 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) insider W Matthew Tonn bought 5,700 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $20,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $820,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

