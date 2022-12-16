Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $265.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

