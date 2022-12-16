Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

