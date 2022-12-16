Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 7,810 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $24,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,020,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ICD opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 5.00. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

