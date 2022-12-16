Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 5.6%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.
About Inca One Gold
Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.
