Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.52 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Immutable X has a market cap of $260.17 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002688 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
