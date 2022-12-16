Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.
Immunocore stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
