Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.82.
Illumina Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $207.46 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.86. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.