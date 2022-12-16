IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Matthew J. Simmes Buys 500 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IES by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in IES by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

