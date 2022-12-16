Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 57,133 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.