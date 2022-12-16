ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 2.4% Higher

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.32.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.88% of ICC worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

