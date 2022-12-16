ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 2.4% Higher

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.32.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.
