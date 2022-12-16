Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 306,391 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,923,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMCL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

