Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head-To-Head Review

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Hybrid Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $1.08 million 1.19 -$19.77 million $134.00 0.02 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baudax Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baudax Bio and Hybrid Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baudax Bio currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 61.09%.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -1,479.04% -1,050.53% -50.15% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.01, indicating that its stock price is 501% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hybrid Energy beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

