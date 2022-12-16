Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 330,000 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 539,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.