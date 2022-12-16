Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 330,000 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Humacyte Stock Performance
HUMA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 539,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
