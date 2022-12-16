Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,792 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after acquiring an additional 593,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.