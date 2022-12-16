H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 18,009 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H&R Block Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 2,075.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

