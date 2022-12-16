Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $116.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

