Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $116.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

