Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Holley by 73.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Holley during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.