Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.89.
Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.68.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
