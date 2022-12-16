Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Highway stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

