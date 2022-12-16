Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Highway Price Performance
Shares of Highway stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
Highway Cuts Dividend
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.