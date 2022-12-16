HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $67.67 million and $683,170.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014068 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00230870 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02462374 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $695,346.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

