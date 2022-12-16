Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.
Hello Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.38 on Monday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.12.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
