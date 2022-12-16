Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.44 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $889.16 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,640,183.28572 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04576326 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,691,568.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

