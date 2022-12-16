Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Down 0.4%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.