Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $70.00. The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 100645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 30.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital International Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

