Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $70.00. The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 100645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital International Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 30.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

