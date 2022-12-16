Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 48.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.