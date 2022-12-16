GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.05. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 67,864 shares traded.
GrowLife Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
GrowLife Company Profile
GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowLife (PHOT)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.