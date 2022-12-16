Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Down 0.7%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 159,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 285,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 241.25%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.98 million. Research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.