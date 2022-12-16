Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0654

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $1.12 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00406984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00858734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00102888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00608884 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00284917 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

