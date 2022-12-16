Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Great Bear Royalties Corp. (OTC:GBRBF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 5.14 and last traded at 5.12. 135,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 776% from the average session volume of 15,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.10.
Great Bear Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.12.
Great Bear Royalties Company Profile
Great Bear Royalties Corp. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Dixie project that consists of 494 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario, as well as a portfolio of equity investments in resource-focused public companies.
