GP Brinson Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

