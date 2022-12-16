Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 743,334 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

