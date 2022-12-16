Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 743,334 shares trading hands.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.91.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
