Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 2,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 27.26% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

