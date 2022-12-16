General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

NYSE GE opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,818,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

