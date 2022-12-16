General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $245.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

