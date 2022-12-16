Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geberit Price Performance

GBERY stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

