Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average of $166.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

