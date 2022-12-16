FY2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Increased by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

