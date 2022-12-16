FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Marc N. Duber Buys 2,585 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Marc N. Duber acquired 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $49,993.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,993.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,253,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

