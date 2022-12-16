Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 1,087 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $265.47. 56,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

