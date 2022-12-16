Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.
About Fuji Electric
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.