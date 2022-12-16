Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

About Fuji Electric

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy, drive control, power, and power control equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.