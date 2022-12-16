FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 8,535 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.91.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.