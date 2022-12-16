FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 8,535 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.