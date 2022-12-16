Frontier Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $1.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

