Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
TSE:FEC opened at C$10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.15. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market cap of C$871.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
