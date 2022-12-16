Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:FEC opened at C$10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.15. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market cap of C$871.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

