Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FSNUY stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSNUY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €34.00 ($35.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($57.84) to €46.10 ($48.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.47) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.34.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.